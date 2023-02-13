Party on! Stars come out for Super Bowl festivities at Talking Stick Resort

Guy Fieri stayed busy during his time in Arizona.

The restaurateur and Food Network television star was hosting his Flavortown Tailgate in Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday, but he stopped by Sports Illustrated's The Party on Saturday night at Talking Stick Resort.

Before he went through interviews and photo-ops on the red carpet on Saturday night, Fieri caught up with the NFL's all-time leading rusher and former Arizona Cardinals running back Emmitt Smith As Fieri puffed on a cigar, Smith informed him he would not make it to his tailgate on Sunday, much to his disappointment.

Fieri and Smith were just two of dozens of high-profile celebrities, athletes and media personalities in attendance at Sports Illustrated's The Party. That event was not the first that many attended at Talking Stick Resort on Super Bowl weekend, which it called its "SuperZona" weekend.

Anthony Ramos, Trevor Lawrence, Keegan-Michael Key, Lisa Guerrero, Emmanuel Acho, Julian Edelman, Vernon Davis and many others were in attendance Saturday night.

