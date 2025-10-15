Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Paradise Valley school tops Niche's best Arizona private schools ranking

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
school desk classroom AP
Posted

Phoenix Country Day School – an institution in Paradise Valley with 769 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade – has made it three straight years at the top of Niche’s list of the best Phoenix-area private schools.

The No. 2 spot in Niche’s recently released 2026 rankings also carried over, with Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix – with 1,407 students in sixth through 12th grades – again taking that honor.

Those two were among just a handful of the Valley’s top 25 private schools to maintain the same ranking they held last year, thanks largely to a couple of notable jumps that shook up the order. The big gainer among those was Phoenix’s Bella Vista College Preparatory School, making a leap from No. 6 to No. 3 this year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen