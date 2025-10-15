Paradise Valley school tops Niche's best Arizona private schools ranking

Phoenix Country Day School – an institution in Paradise Valley with 769 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade – has made it three straight years at the top of Niche’s list of the best Phoenix-area private schools.

The No. 2 spot in Niche’s recently released 2026 rankings also carried over, with Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix – with 1,407 students in sixth through 12th grades – again taking that honor.

Those two were among just a handful of the Valley’s top 25 private schools to maintain the same ranking they held last year, thanks largely to a couple of notable jumps that shook up the order. The big gainer among those was Phoenix’s Bella Vista College Preparatory School, making a leap from No. 6 to No. 3 this year.

