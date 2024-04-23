Watch Now
Paradise Valley property with Bing Hu home plans priced at $15M; Bitcoin welcome

Bitcoin surged to historic highs last month, making this an opportune time for such an innovative transaction
Austin Nickel/5 Visual
A 4.96-acre lot on Billionaire's Row in Paradise Valley with Bing Hu architectural plans is listed for $15 million. This conceptual rendering gives an idea of what the world-renowned architect had in mind for the property with 51,585 square feet under roof.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Apr 23, 2024
After paying a record-breaking $9.4 million for a 4.96-acre vacant parcel along Billionaire's Row in Paradise Valley two years ago, Bradley J. Robertson is now listing the property for $15 million.

The seller will accept Bitcoin, said David Larchez of Silverleaf Realty, who is listing the property. Bitcoin surged to historic highs last month, making this an opportune time for such an innovative transaction, Larchez said.

"There does seem to be a growing trust in digital currencies and Bitcoin for stable asset investments like this," he said.

Today, the $15 million sale price includes architectural plans from internationally renowned architect Bing Hu, along with hardscape plans, surveys, soils and well reports.

