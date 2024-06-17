Panera Bread lays off dozens of employees in Chandler

Panera Bread is set to close down a dough-making facility in Chandler this summer and in the process will lay off 64 employees.

The St. Louis-based fast-casual restaurant company informed the Arizona Department of Economic Security as well as the Chandler mayor and City Council office on June 12 that it plans on permanently ceasing operations at its facility at 590 N. 54th Street in Chandler on Aug. 15.

In the letter to city and state officials, Kathy-Jo Payette, Panera’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said that 16 employees in Chandler will be terminated on Aug. 12 and another 48 will be terminated on Aug. 15.

