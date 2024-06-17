Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Panera Bread lays off dozens of employees in Chandler

Panera.jpg
Covelli Family LP
Panera Bread told local and state government officials it will lay off dozens from a facility in Chandler.
Panera.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jun 17, 2024

Panera Bread is set to close down a dough-making facility in Chandler this summer and in the process will lay off 64 employees.

The St. Louis-based fast-casual restaurant company informed the Arizona Department of Economic Security as well as the Chandler mayor and City Council office on June 12 that it plans on permanently ceasing operations at its facility at 590 N. 54th Street in Chandler on Aug. 15.

In the letter to city and state officials, Kathy-Jo Payette, Panera’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said that 16 employees in Chandler will be terminated on Aug. 12 and another 48 will be terminated on Aug. 15.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen