Owners of Little Miss BBQ look for new locations for new type of restaurant

Full Speed Chicken and Ribs<br/><br/>
Full Speed Chicken and Ribs opened in downtown Phoenix in April and the owners are looking for real estate for new locations.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 26, 2024

Little Miss BBQ, one of the most praised BBQ joints in the Valley, now has a sister concept and the owners are looking to expand.

In April, Scott and Bekke Holmes opened their newest restaurant concept, Full Speed Chicken and Ribs in downtown Phoenix. But the couple already sees the potential for the restaurant in other parts of the Valley.

Full Speed Chicken and Ribs opened on Roosevelt Row at 513 E. Roosevelt St. in the former Trap Haus BBQ space, which closed down in recent years.

Full Speed’s menu focuses on Southern and Nashville hot fried chicken and biscuits as well as pecan-smoked pork ribs and pulled pork. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday and for lunch on Sunday. It also offers catering.

