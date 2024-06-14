Owners of Gadzooks to open new restaurant in former Hance Park fire station

PHOENIX — Poolhouse Group LLC, the Phoenix-based company behind restaurants like Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup and the Green Woodpecker, will be opening a new concept in a former firehouse at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The firehouse, which was built in 1951 and used until the 1970s, is owned by the city of Phoenix but has been empty for years and has mostly been used for storage.

Phoenix City Council’s Economic Development and Housing Subcommittee on Wednesday unanimously approved a measure that would move the development of the restaurant along, as well as set aside funds to fix up the space before it can open.

The restaurant will be an all-new concept from Poolhouse, co-owner Aaron Pool told the Business Journal.

