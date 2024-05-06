Owner closes Scottsdale restaurant in preparation for new eatery inspired by Anthony Bourdain

Second Story, a well-known Old Town Scottsdale restaurant that opened a decade ago, is set to close on May 4. But that's not the end of the story, considering the owner will open a new restaurant inspired by “the spirit of Anthony Bourdain’s food travels” not very far away in less than a month.

Tommy Plato, a long-time Old Town restaurant operator, will be shuttering Second Story, which is located at 4166 N. Scottsdale Road and is set to open his new concept called The Ends on June 1. The Ends will be located in the space formerly occupied by wine and whiskey bar Kazimierz at 7137 E. Stetson Drive.

The moves are happening after Plato leased the building Second Story was in, which formerly had Gelato Spot on the ground floor, to Velvet Taco, a Dallas-based Mexican restaurant chain that has about 40 locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. Until now, the company had no presence in the Valley.

