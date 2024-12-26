Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Outlets North Phoenix adds six new stores as area sees more growth

The company that manages the outlets credits the development at TSMC for the recent growth trend
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
North Phoenix Outlets
Posted

PHOENIX — Three new tenants have recently opened and three more will move in soon at the Outlets North Phoenix shopping center.

The center’s owners expect the growth trend to continue at the outlets, located just off Interstate 17 in Anthem.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The new stores represent a 20% growth in occupancy over the past year, according to JoAnn Truax, director of real estate operations at California-based retail development company Craig Realty Group, which has owned the 293,000-square-foot shopping center since 2002 when it was named New River Outlets.

The center was later called Outlets at Anthem, which then changed to its current name in early 2023.

“With the phenomenal development in North Phoenix as a result of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, North Phoenix Outlets expects to continue growing and providing retail and service amenities to the greater North Phoenix market and surrounding area for decades to come,” Truax said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen