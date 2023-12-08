Oral arguments delayed in GCU's dispute with Department of Education over nonprofit status

Grand Canyon University and the Department of Education will have to wait for the next stage of their long-simmering legal dispute over the school's nonprofit status.
Oral arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit had been scheduled for Dec. 5 in San Francisco, but the hearing was delayed after GCU's outside counsel suffered a significant leg injury. The oral arguments are now set to be "reset by further order of the court after consultation with counsel by the Clerk of the Court," according to a Nov. 28 filing.
GCU requested a 45-day continuance in the case after its lead outside counsel, Steven Gombos, suffered a "significant injury to his leg" in early November that left him hospitalized for multiple days, according to an unopposed Nov. 20 motion for continuance.