Oral arguments delayed in GCU's dispute with Department of Education over nonprofit status

Slaven Gujic/Slaven Gujic
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:50:03-05

Grand Canyon University and the Department of Education will have to wait for the next stage of their long-simmering legal dispute over the school's nonprofit status.

Oral arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit had been scheduled for Dec. 5 in San Francisco, but the hearing was delayed after GCU's outside counsel suffered a significant leg injury. The oral arguments are now set to be "reset by further order of the court after consultation with counsel by the Clerk of the Court," according to a Nov. 28 filing.

GCU requested a 45-day continuance in the case after its lead outside counsel, Steven Gombos, suffered a "significant injury to his leg" in early November that left him hospitalized for multiple days, according to an unopposed Nov. 20 motion for continuance.

