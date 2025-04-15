Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

One of nation's largest homebuilders wins Valley land auction bid

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Homebuilding.jpg
Posted

It's been said that the third time's a charm.

That's how it worked out for Miami-based Lennar Corp. when it came to an April 10 Arizona State Land Department Auction.

Lennar was the winning bidder for 22.14 acres of prime acreage in the fast-growing West Valley city of Peoria, where two other commercial developers bid against the homebuilder. After a starting bid of $5.15 million, Lennar won the auction with its $8.7 million bid.

This win comes just two months after Lennar lost back-to-back bidding wars at two state land auctions on Feb. 19 for land near the parcel the homebuilder just won.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for 2 to NYC!