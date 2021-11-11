One Arizona ZIP code ranked among most expensive US neighborhoods

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — One ZIP code in Arizona made RealtyHop's 2021 most expensive ZIP codes list in the nation.

The 85253 ZIP code of Paradise Valley had a home price increase from a year ago that far surpassed the national average, based on listing data. As a whole, the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. are 7.1% more expensive than last year, according to the report.

Ranking at No. 46, the 85253 ZIP code showed a median list price of $2.595 million, up 12.88% from the median list price in 2020 when the ZIP code ranked at No. 52.

No other Arizona ZIP codes made the top 100 list, said Shane Lee, data analyst for New York-based RealtyHop, which published the study for the second year in a row.

Compare that with California, which had 63 ZIP codes make the list, followed by New York, which had 20 ZIP codes on the list and New Jersey, with five.

