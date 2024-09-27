Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Northrop Grumman chosen over Raytheon to pursue hypersonic missile interceptor

Up until now, the two companies had worked concurrently on the project
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Interceptor
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — Northrop Grumman’s Chandler operation has been selected by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to move ahead with production of a new missile that will be able to knock out hypersonic threats in midair.

Winning the award means Northrop Grumman is now the sole company working on the project to build the Glide Phase Interceptor, or GPI, which will be able to stop hypersonic weapons while they are in the glide phase, which is the middle portion of their flight en route to targets.

Up until now, Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) was working concurrently with Tucson-based Raytheon division of RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) on the project, with both companies winning contract enhancements in June 2022 and Northrop Grumman receiving another one in March 2023. The early round of contracts back in 2021 also involved Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT).

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen