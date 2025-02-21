Nikola to cut 855 jobs in Arizona amid bankruptcy filing

PHOENIX — Nikola Corp. plans to lay off 855 workers between its Phoenix headquarters and Coolidge manufacturing facility as the electric truck maker moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Nikola on Feb. 19 filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — or WARN notice — with the state of Arizona announcing plans to cut 540 jobs at its Phoenix headquarters, located at 4141 E. Broadway Road. In addition, Nikola indicated plans to lay off 315 workers at its Coolidge manufacturing facility, located at 680 E. Houser Road.

Arizona companies with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN letters ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings.

