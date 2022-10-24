Nikola to build hydrogen hub on nearly 1,000 acres in West Valley

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. has confirmed its plans to build a hydrogen production hub in the Phoenix metro across a nearly 1,000-acre property it purchased through Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC in September.

The site is located just south of the Arizona Department of Corrections Lewis Prison and west of State Route 85 at 28702 W. Patterson Road in south Buckeye.

The vehicle maker announced that it is working with its partners to build a large-scale hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure business to support Nikola's truck customers in addition to third-party demand.

Through this, Nikola (Nasdaq: NKLA) said it aims to develop access of up to 300 metric tons per day of hydrogen supply and up to 60 hydrogen dispensing stations by 2026 with "significant" growth plans over the next decade.

