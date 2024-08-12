Nikola EV truck maker gets a jolt after beating analysts' Q2 expectations

Nikola Corp. doubled revenue and increased production numbers for its fuel-cell battery electric trucks in the second quarter, boosting the Phoenix-based company’s share price on Friday.

Nikola generated $31.3 million in revenue in the second quarter, exceeding Wall Street analyst expectations of $26.1 million. It was also an increase from $15.4 million the company generated in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s quarterly revenue marked the "strongest" in its history, driven by higher wholesale deliveries and truck prices, which increased $7,000 per unit to $388,000, Nikola CEO Steve Girsky told analysts and investors on an earnings call.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.