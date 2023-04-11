Nikola Corp. outlines plans for new hydrogen hub in West Valley

Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. has submitted plans to the city of Buckeye for its new hydrogen manufacturing plantin the southern part of the city.

The company has been working onbuilding a new hydrogen production hub, dubbed Project H20, across hundreds of acres in Buckeye just west of State Route 85 near the Arizona Department of Corrections Lewis Prison at 28702 W. Patterson Road.

The plant is part of Nikola's plans to build out a large-scale hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure business for its trucks as well as for industrial, residential and commercial heating and for decarbonizing natural gas and power generation.

Nikola said it will first build a nearly 160-acre liquid hydrogen production facility at the southeast portion of its property and eventually expand onto the remaining acres it owns as demand increases. Its hydrogen facility is expected to use clean manufacturing practices such as liquification and electrolysis, project documents said.

