Nikola CEO to host investor Q&A following more battery electric truck fires

A fire broke out involving an electric semi-truck near 40th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix Friday morning.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Sep 12, 2023
Nikola Corp.'s newly minted CEO Steve Girsky, who has only been on the job for about a month, will field questions from shareholders this week following reports of two more fires involving the company’s Tre battery-electric trucks.

Nikola intends to host an investor question and answer session with Girsky at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 13. The Phoenix-based company’s battery-electric truck recall will likely be "addressed in some fashion” on the call, spokesman Dan Passe told the Business Journal on Sept. 11.

On Sept. 8, Nikola reported yet another fire involving an engineering validation battery-electric truck near its Phoenix headquarters, the second incident in a week and the fourth this year involving the company’s vehicles.

