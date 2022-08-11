Watch Now
Nikola CEO Mark Russell to retire with auto veteran named as replacement

Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
Mark Russell, president for Nikola, addresses a crowd of Nikola employees, dignitaries and members of the media at Nikola's Coolidge Manufacturing Facility in April 2022.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 11, 2022
PHOENIX — Mark Russell, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Nikola, announced plans to retire on Wednesday and the company named an auto industry veteran to replace him.

Michael Lohscheller, currently serving as a president at Nikola, will become the company’s next CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Lohscheller joined Nikola in February and previously held executive roles at Mitsubishi Motors Europe, Volkswagen Group of America and Opel Automobile, a German car maker.

Russell joined Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) in February 2019 as president. He replaced Nikola founder Trevor Milton in the top role when he resigned from the company in 2020.

