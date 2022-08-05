Watch Now
Nikola beats expectations after delivering 48 trucks in Q2

Jim Poulin, Phoenix Business Journal
Workers at Nikola's Coolidge Manufacturing Facility.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Aug 05, 2022
PHOENIX — Nikola, the Phoenix-based vehicle maker, announced its first significant revenue on Thursday after selling 48 electric trucks during the second quarter.

Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) reported revenue of $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, ahead of the Wall Street expectation of $16.46 million. The company also reported a net loss per share of 25 cents, again outpacing analyst expectations of a 28 cent loss.

The company made 50 trucks at its Coolidge plant in Pinal County and said it would have made more if not for a lack of battery packs.

Despite supply constraints, Nikola still expects to make between 300 and 500 vehicles for the full year.

