Nikola appoints a second former GM executive to its C-suite, filling newly created COO role

PHOENIX — Nikola Corp. has named former General Motors Corp. executive Mary Chan its first chief operating officer, the Phoenix-based electric truck maker announced this week.

Chan will oversee Nikola’s (Nasdaq: NKLA) engineering, program, product supply chain and manufacturing teams, effective Oct. 9, according to a company release.

Chan has more than 30 years of management experience in telecommunications and high-tech industries. She was a managing partner at New York-based independent advisory firm VectoIQ, where she assisted with the public launch of Nikola.

In addition, she was president of General Motors' global connected consumer group, where she built the next generation of connected infotainment products and OnStar broadband data services. She also led the industry’s first launch of 4G LTE connectivity across the automaker’s brands in the U.S., China, Europe and Mexico.

