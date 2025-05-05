New York-style Jewish deli Little Pickle to open permanent Phoenix location

A new breakfast and lunch spot designed with the vibe of a New York-style Jewish deli is set to open later this month near 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

151 Hospitality, which is Rick Phillips and Peter Hearn, announced May 1 that it will open Little Pickle at the Esplanade on May 19. The mixed-use complex recently underwent a $45 million renovation.

Little Pickle operated for six months last year as a pop-up in the Esplanade, and it grew an eager fanbase that warranted an investment to make it a full-time brick-and-mortar store.

“We never imagined a pop-up would spark this much passion, but the response was overwhelming. People connected with it — it felt like a slice of New York,” Phillips said in a statement.

