New York firm starts construction on first phase for massive Scottsdale industrial park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A developer that's flush with big projects in the Phoenix metro has started construction on the first phase of a more than 100-acre industrial park in Scottsdale.

Mack Real Estate Group, the New York City-based firm that recently won over 2,000 acres to develop a massive science and technology park in north Phoenix, broke ground on a large — although smaller — 124-acre park along Loop 101.

Mack is developing the Mack Innovation Park — an 11-building park made up of 1.2 million square feet of industrial and flex office space near Pima and Bell roads.

The firm secured $63 million in debt financing from Bank OZK and PGIM Real Estate for the construction of the first phase of the project, which comprises two buildings and more than 300,000 square feet.

