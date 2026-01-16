New upscale hotel breaks ground in Mesa as part of $60M development

MESA, AZ — Construction has begun on a new hotel in southeast Mesa near the Mesa Gateway Airport, Arizona Athletic Grounds and large tech and data center campuses.

The Cambria Hotel Mesa is being built on the corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads in Mesa and is one of the anchor tenants of the upcoming $60 million East Gate Plaza shopping center.

The Cambria Hotel Mesa will have 107 rooms across five stories. There will also be a rooftop restaurant and bar, a lobby bar, an oversized outdoor pool, a fitness center, a grab-and-go market, guest laundry facilities, meeting rooms, and electric vehicle charging stations.

