New restaurant coming to old auto shop space in downtown Chandler

George & Gather, a new restaurant, bar, market and overall gathering space, has been slated to open in downtown Chandler in January.

The new restaurant will be opening in the 7,700-square-foot building at 336 S. Washington St., on the south end of downtown Chandler.

George & Gather is described as an “all-day hangout” that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, while also having a bar. Its menu will consist of made-from-scratch items with clean, local and organic ingredients, and no seed oils. Items range from carrot cake pancakes to pastrami sandwiches and braised short rib.

