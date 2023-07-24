New law has allowed thousands to sip booze while wandering Valley shopping centers

A new policy to allow thousands of patrons at Valley shopping centers over the past six months to wander the plaza with a beer, cocktail or glass of wine in hand has been deemed a success after just six months.

Since January, shoppers at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace, both of which are owned and operated by Phoenix-based Vestar, have been able to take alcoholic beverages outside of restaurant patios and drink while shopping or experiencing other activities at either of the two centers. Vestar calls the program “Sip & Stroll.”

Thanks to a law signed into law in May 2022 by former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, retail properties in Arizona that are greater than 400,000 square feet and have large pedestrian areas can apply for a special alcohol license. It allows them to give one or more of their existing bars or restaurants permission to serve alcohol to customers who then may stroll the grounds with alcoholic beverages in hand during designated dates and times. Shoppers choosing to drink at Desert Ridge or Tempe Marketplace are given wristbands when they get their drinks.

