New general manager named at State Farm Stadium

ASM Global, the venue management company, has named Melissa Wasson the new general manager of State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Wasson replaces Andy Gorchov who left State Farm Stadium in the spring and took over the role of general manager of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the NFL’s Raiders.

Wasson has worked for the Glendale stadium for 19 years and has served as assistant GM at State Farm Stadium for the past 13 years. She led the ASM Global stadium management team in overseeing the day-to-day and event operations for the 63,400-seat, 1.7 million-square-foot stadium.

“Melissa Wasson is a wonderful selection, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with her,” Kim Grace Sabow, the board chair of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, the entity that owns the stadium, said in a statement.

