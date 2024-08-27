Watch Now
New downtown Phoenix hotel could go vertical this fall

Vertical construction is inching closer for downtown Phoenix's next major hotel — called The Edith.

The $140 million high-rise project will total 180,000 square feet across 17 stories and 236 rooms, as well as 23,000 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center and spa, a ground-floor cafe and restaurant and a rooftop pool and bar. The Business Journal first reported on the proposed hotel in 2023, when high-profile Valley developer Sunbelt Holdings was linked to the project.

The Edith will be developed on a former parking lot adjacent to the One North Central Building, formerly called the Phelps Dodge Building, and the Hanny's building.

The hotel obtained a key building permit from the city of Phoenix in July that was valued at $110 million and is set to expire in July 2026.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

