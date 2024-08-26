New downtown Phoenix brewery set to open on Roosevelt Row

The founders of Denver Beer Co. in Colorado are set to expand their horizons with a new brewery and restaurant in downtown Phoenix.

Patrick Crawford and Charles Berger, who founded Denver Beer in 2011, are planning to open Formation Brewing in the Roosevelt Row Arts District later this year, according to the company.

Formation Brewing will be located in 10,000 square feet at 925. N. 5th St. as part of Desert Viking Development LLC's The Blocks at Roosevelt Row, where Taco Chelo, Tap that Downtown and LeDu Thai are already in operation.

Formation Brewing is part of the newest generation of restaurants and developments moving into Roosevelt Row as other long-time businesses have closed down.

