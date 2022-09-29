New Canadian airline starts US service with flight to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Lynx Air, a relatively new ultra low-cost Canadian carrier, said Wednesday that it will start operating a nonstop flight between Phoenix and Calgary in February.

Starting Feb. 7, 2023 and going three times a week, Lynx will fly between Phoenix and Calgary, and will be directly competing with Air Canada and WestJet on the route. Although American Airlines ceased its Phoenix to Calgary service in February 2021, there appears to be continued demand from consumers for more flights between Arizona and Canada.

“Sky Harbor Airport continues to impress us with their ongoing efforts to add more flights between Canada and Arizona,” Glenn Williamson [bizjournals.com], the founder of the Canada Arizona Business Council, said in a statement. “As Canadian pension funds continue to increase their investments in Arizona, we are delighted with this expanded activity.”

