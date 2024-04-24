New bill could help convert old commercial buildings in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A housing bill signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs could help with two major challenges in metro Phoenix: housing shortages and a surplus of vacant commercial buildings.

House Bill 2297 will allow developers to convert or demolish a small portion of commercial, office or mixed-use buildings for new residential development without going through the rezoning process, potentially saving months in the building process.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Starting in 2025, Arizona cities with populations of more than 150,000 have to allow for up to 10% of all commercial real estate buildings that are considered economically or functionally obsolete to be reused or demolished for new housing — about 10% of which would be set aside for moderate or low-income tenants.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.