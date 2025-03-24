Netflix's 'Owning Manhattan' real estate firm enters Arizona market

One of New York's largest luxury residential real estate firms is debuting in Arizona.

New York-based Serhant, led by real estate and reality star Ryan Serhant, announced the westward move March 17 on X.

Serhant, which gained notoriety through its Netflix show ‘Owning Manhattan’ and its prolific social media presence, made its splash into the Valley market with 58 total agents, who have over half a billion in sales during the last year, according to its designated broker Todd Lee.

“Serhant is a media company that sells real estate,” Lee said of what makes the New York-based real estate firm equipped to establish itself as a presence in Arizona’s luxury residential scene.

