Neighborhood Ventures gets rezoning to convert Mesa hotel into apartments

MESA, AZ — An East Valley hotel that has stood for nearly 40 years is getting a needed facelift and new use.

Neighborhood Ventures, a Phoenix real estate crowdfunding company that specializes in value-add investments, received approval May 20 from Mesa City Council to rezone a 3-acre site home to the former American Inn & Suites on Country Club Road at Southern Avenue.

Neighborhood Ventures will convert the hotel to a 120-unit multifamily building called Venture on Country Club.

This has been a vision nearly three years in the works after the firm purchased the hotel in August 2021 and operated it as an Airbnb.

It will be the first hotel-to-housing conversion by Neighborhood Ventures.

According to an affidavit of property value, the company paid just over $13 million for the property.

