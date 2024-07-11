Nearly 500 hotel rooms proposed across multiple West Valley projects

A handful of new hotels have been proposed across the West Valley.

In Tolleson, a LivAway Suites extended stay hotel is planned on a couple of acres at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue.

West of Tolleson in the city of Goodyear, a new Home2 Suites by Hilton is expected to start construction near the intersection of McDowell and Litchfield roads north of I-10.

Farther north in the city of Peoria, plans for two new hotels are underway including a Home2 Suites by Hilton and Springhill Suites by Marriott across 7 acres at the northwest corner of Jomax Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.