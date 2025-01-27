My Sister's Closet gets new CEO, private equity investors

Eco-Chic Consignments Inc. – the Scottsdale-based company behind the retail consignments brands My Sister’s Closet, My Sister’s Attic and Well Suited – has new ownership and leadership.

The company’s founder and long-running CEO, Ann Siner, told the Business Journal she is retiring, and she has found investors and a new CEO to keep the company going – and growing – after she departs.

“If I was 10 years younger, I would have expanded [this business] into other markets, but sometimes you just reach a point where you're just kind of a little tired and ready to move on for something different,” Siner said.

