Movie producer to develop mixed-use project at iconic Union Station in downtown Phoenix

Aaron Klusman has big plans for the iconic Union Station in downtown Phoenix.

The co-founder, chairman and CEO of Gilbert-based Rivulet Media Inc. plans to move the company headquarters to the former train station at 401 W. Harrison St., and develop a mixed-use project that will include a production studio, residential tower, boutique hotel and office space on 10 acres.

According to Vizzda LLC real estate database, Klusman paid $4 million to Spring Communications LP for the 30,267-square-foot Union Station building that was built in 1923.

There are two telecommunication towers on the 7.34-acre site, located within an opportunity zone south of the southwest corner of Third Avenue and Jefferson Street, according to Vizzda. The property also includes the iconic Icehouse, an arts and entertainment venue.

Phoenix Union Station, which is nearing its 100th birthday, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

