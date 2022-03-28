Mountainside Fitness to begin construction on 20th Valley location

AVONDALE, AZ — Craig Cote is headed west for Mountainside Fitness' 20th fitness center in the Valley.

After touring several properties along the Interstate 10 corridor, the CEO of Mountainside Fitness said he and his team settled on Park 10, a 43-acre mixed-use development near 100th Avenue and McDowell Road in Avondale.

Employing about 110 people, it will be the Scottsdale-based company's farthest west project. With a total of more than 1,500 employees at its other 19 fitness centers, its closest facility to that site is in Surprise.

Plans call for breaking ground on the $9 million project in May or June at the latest, Cote said, with an opening in late 2022 or very early 2023.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.