Morgan Stanley analyst calls Carvana the ‘Amazon of auto retail’

TEMPE, AZ — Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded Carvana’s stock to an overweight rating, stating the Tempe-based company holds the potential to become the “Amazon of auto retail.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas on Tuesday raised his price target for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) from $260 to $280, citing the e-commerce used car retailer's profitable growth and improved balance sheet.

Carvana generated $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter and reported an all-time high adjusted EBITDA — or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — of $359 million, an increase from adjusted EBITDA of $60 million in Q4 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

“Carvana's performance is particularly impressive when compared to its auto retailing peers who have struggled to grow used volumes this year,” Jonas wrote in the note to investors.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.