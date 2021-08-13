More major construction planned for Phoenix university campus

Enrollment is growing so fast at Grand Canyon University, the Phoenix university can't build dorms fast enough.

The private Christian university has 27 multistory residence halls, each housing about 600 beds, bringing housing capacity on campus to about 16,000 — which still isn't enough for all the students who want to live on campus.

While in the midst of building a residence hall complex called The Rivers totaling about 1,800 sleeping units, plans already are in the works for two more residence halls for the 2022-23 school year.

Each of those residence halls also will be six-story buildings with 600 beds each. Plans call for beginning construction in October along 29th Avenue near Camelback Road, with one on the east side and one of the west side of 29th Avenue.

