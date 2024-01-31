More flights, more travelers lifted Phoenix Sky Harbor to a record 2023

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recorded its busiest year ever in 2023, according to data made public on Jan. 30 by the Phoenix Aviation Department.

In 2023, 48,872,974 total passengers traveled through Sky Harbor, which was 10.1% more total passengers than in 2022 and 5.6% more than 2019, the previous full-year record.

The increase in travelers can be attributed to airlines adding more flights to Sky Harbor, increased tourism in Phoenix and Arizona and major events being held in the Valley.

In 2023, two new airlines – Flair and Lynx Airlines – started operations at Sky Harbor. In total, airlines added 21 new routes from Sky Harbor in 2023.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.