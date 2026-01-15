Mixed-use district planned near Tumbleweed Park in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A mixed-use district is in the early planning stages next to Chandler’s largest park.
The city of Chandler is looking for developers to create a proposal for a 16-acre chunk of land at Tumbleweed Park, on the southwest corner of McQueen and Germann roads, according to a request for qualifications issued Jan. 7.
The document, which seeks preliminary plans from companies to develop a hotel, restaurants, retail shops and entertainment options at the site, transforming it into a “commercial destination that complements the park’s existing amenities, adds economic vitality and meets the needs of residents and employers,” according to the documents.