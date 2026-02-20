Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mister Car Wash to go private as firm snags remaining stake in $3.1B deal

Mister Car Wash has 550 locations and more than 2.3 million members across North America
TUCSON, AZ — One of Arizona’s public companies is preparing to go private under a merger deal announced this week.

Tucson-based Mister Car Wash Inc., the nation’s largest brand in its industry with about 550 locations and more than 2.3 million members across North America, announced Wednesday that it entered a definitive merger agreement with Leonard Green & Partners LP. Under the deal Leonard Green will buy all the outstanding common stock of Mister Car Wash for $7 per share in cash, valuing the company at $3.1 billion.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of Mister Car Wash (Nasdaq: MCW) after being recommended by a special committee of the board. It is expected to close in the first half of this year after getting regulatory approvals and resolving closing conditions.

