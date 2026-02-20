Homebuilders, retail developers to bid on huge acreage in north Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Major local and national developers could soon battle for prime land in north Peoria at Arizona State Land Department auctions.

PulteGroup, Vestar, Sunbelt Investment Holdings and Land Resources have all applied for land in the North Peoria Gateway area – a nearly 1,600-acre swath of property adjacent to the Vistancia master-planned community.

“We expect this year to have several land auctions, most of it going to retail, some housing,” Peoria’s economic development director, Maria Laughner, said during the Phoenix Business Journal's recent West Valley Growth Summit.

“We’re looking at this tremendous need. The northwest Valley especially has been a desert — a desert for health care, a desert for retail amenities, and we are trying to get that right now,” Laughner added.

