Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Missed the buyer's market last year? You may get a second chance at home ownership

Coming soon.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
The metro Phoenix housing market is feeling lethargic for residential real estate agents.
Coming soon.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 10:41:01-05

Homebuyers who missed out on the buyer's market last year might soon be getting another opportunity for value.

"Buyers are going to get another chance at a buyer's market," said Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst for The Cromford Report.

Overall, the housing market is heading back into balance, but there are some cities in the peripheral areas of the Valley where it's already a buyer's market, she said, pointing to Queen Creek, Maricopa, Casa Grande, Gold Canyon, and Litchfield Park.

"Surprise, Peoria and Sun City are in balance," she said. "Everything else is a seller's market."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football