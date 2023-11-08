Missed the buyer's market last year? You may get a second chance at home ownership

Homebuyers who missed out on the buyer's market last year might soon be getting another opportunity for value.

"Buyers are going to get another chance at a buyer's market," said Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst for The Cromford Report.

Overall, the housing market is heading back into balance, but there are some cities in the peripheral areas of the Valley where it's already a buyer's market, she said, pointing to Queen Creek, Maricopa, Casa Grande, Gold Canyon, and Litchfield Park.

"Surprise, Peoria and Sun City are in balance," she said. "Everything else is a seller's market."

