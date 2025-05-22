Microhomes gain traction in Phoenix, city ranks top 20 in US for tiny living spaces

Microhomes, which are roughly 400 square feet or less, are steadily becoming a trend, specifically in cities with high housing costs and limited space.

Cities like New York, San Francisco and Seattle come to mind when you think of these innovative design solutions, but Phoenix is also one of the cities leading the charge.

Tucson and Phoenix ranked No. 9 and No. 16, respectively, among the top 100 cities in the nation and No. 7 and No. 10, respectively, among cities in the West for their share of microhousing. Undersized apartment units accounted for 4.8% of Phoenix's overall rental stock and 7% of Tucson's.

That’s according to analysis from StorageCafe, a searchable online marketplace for self-storage units.

