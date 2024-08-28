Metro Phoenix achieves balanced housing market, but buyers still have advantage in 4 cities

The housing market in metro Phoenix has achieved balance — something that hasn't happened since 2014.

While there are several cities within the metro that are still considered seller's markets, four cities in the West Valley remain a buyer's market: Surprise, Goodyear, Buckeye and Litchfield Park. That's according to Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst for The Cromford Report.

Tamboer presented the fresh data on Aug. 27 at a West Valley housing webinar with Greg Vogel, founder and CEO of Land Advisors Organization.

The cities that are still considered seller's markets are Glendale, Avondale, Phoenix, Anthem, El Mirage, Tolleson and Sun City West, she told webinar participants.

