Mesa to consider land annexation to make way for tech campus, data center

MESA, AZ — A pair of upcoming Mesa City Council cases could result in the annexation of more than 150 acres.

Pacific Proving LLC, a prominent Mesa land owner, through law firm Gammage & Burnham PLC, filed a request for public hearings with the city to annex two parcels in Maricopa County into Mesa.

Pacific Proving is looking to develop Pacific Proving Technology Campus — a large data center and employment campus — on this land, located on the northeast corner of Crismon and Pecos roads.

The sites, composed of 42 and 130 acres, respectively, are located east of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and south of State Route 24.

Council will conduct the public hearings on the annexations at its July 1 meeting.

