Mesa OKs Maricopa County partnership to buy hotel as emergency housing for homeless

MESA, AZ — On July 3, the Mesa City Council unanimously passed the intergovernmental agreement that would allow the acquisition of a hotel and pave the way for the structure to be used to house homeless individuals.

Through the acquisition, the city of Mesa and Maricopa County expect they can provide temporary, emergency housing for up to 500 people who experience homelessness per year.

Maricopa County approved an agreement at its June 28 Board of Supervisors meeting that provides more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to Mesa to finance the purchase and revitalize a 70-unit hotel located at 6733 E. Main St. Mesa is contributing more than $3.4 million of federal funding to complete the transaction, expected by the end of October.

Currently, the hotel is owned by Phoenix-based Sunstay Bridge LLC, which bought the property in 2021 for $3.75 million, according to the Maricopa County Assessor's Office.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.