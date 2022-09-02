Mesa names new planning director

MESA, AZ — The new hire from Riverside, California succeeds Nana Appiah, who was announced last December as Mesa's new director development services.

Her first day as planning director in Mesa will be in the first week of November.

“I am excited to be joining the city of Mesa and looking forward to working with City Council, the city’s staff and leadership, the development community, stakeholders and residents,” Kopaskie-Brown said in a statement. “Mesa has an excellent reputation and track record in planning, development and innovation, and I am grateful to get the opportunity to be part of it.”

The city of Mesa said the process to find a new planning director took about nine months. Kopaskie-Brown succeeds Nana Appiah, who was announced last December as Mesa's new director of development services.

