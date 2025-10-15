Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mesa Gateway Airport area to get 32-acre industrial park with flexible space options

A 32-acre site near Mesa Gateway Airport is set to undergo industrial and commercial development to construct two buildings that will each exceed 100,000 square feet.

The site, called Gateway Park, is at the northwest and southwest corners of Ray Road and Hawes Road in Mesa. It will include a pair of buildings totaling 235,600 square feet, according to proposal documents submitted to the city of Mesa.

The owner of the property is Mesa Airport Growth Properties LLC, and the developer is Phoenix-based Kitchell Development Co.

Mesa City Council approved a rezoning and development agreement on Oct. 6 for the site.

