Mesa Air ends fiscal year with hefty Q4 loss amid affiliation shift from American to United

MESA, AZ — Phoenix-based Mesa Air Group Inc. said Thursday it lost $115.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, but the company also made public a series of agreements it signed in the past month aimed at increasing its liquidity and improving its financial position.

For its fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, Mesa reported a net loss of $182.7 million, which was significantly down from the $16.6 million profit the company turned in fiscal 2021. The announcement was made shortly after the markets closed Thursday.

For the quarter, Mesa reported a loss of 37 cents per share, which missed Wall Street's expectations.

Mesa had revenue of $531 million in 2022, up 5% from 2021. During the final quarter of the fiscal year, Mesa’s revenue was $125.6 million, down from $130.8 million it reported for the same period in 2021.

Since the fiscal year ended, Mesa has had several developments that will impact it financially and operationally, some of which the company disclosed Thursday afternoon.

